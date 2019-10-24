New Mexico Bowl severs ties with title sponsor Dream House
October 24, 2019 03:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Bowl has terminated its title sponsorship with Dream House Productions.
The decision was made after Enchantment Sports revealed allegations that the CEO of Dream House Productions is a scam artist.
Dream House Productions announced a four-year partnership with the college bowl game on Oct. 1, but the cost of the deal was not disclosed.
