New Mexico Bowl severs ties with title sponsor Dream House | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
October 24, 2019 03:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Bowl has terminated its title sponsorship with Dream House Productions.

The decision was made after Enchantment Sports revealed allegations that the CEO of Dream House Productions is a scam artist.

Dream House Productions announced a four-year partnership with the college bowl game on Oct. 1, but the cost of the deal was not disclosed.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 

Joshua Panas


Updated: October 24, 2019 03:29 PM
Created: October 24, 2019 03:25 PM

