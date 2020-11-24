New Mexico Bowl to be play played in Frisco, Texas

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 24, 2020 12:29 PM
Created: November 24, 2020 12:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Bowl will not be played in the Land of Enchantment in 2020.
Organizers have moved the bowl game to Frisco, Texas. They cited the current public health order for the reason behind the move.
The New Mexico Bowl has traditionally been played at University Stadium in Albuquerque.
The game in Frisco is scheduled for Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company