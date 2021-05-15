New Mexico United defeats Austin Bold in home opener

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 15, 2021 09:53 PM
Created: May 15, 2021 08:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United played Austin Bold FC Saturday for their first home game at The Lab.
United took the early lead after Cibola grad Sergio Rivas scored in minute 18.
Just after halftime, Austin Bold evened out the scoreboard, 1-1.
Brian Brown and Amando Moreno added two more goals for United in the second half.
United hung on to win, 3-1.
United will play the Colorado Switchbacks on the road Friday, May 21.
