New Mexico United falls to El Paso Locomotive FC in penalty kick shootout
New Mexico United falls to El Paso Locomotive FC in penalty kick shootout

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 17, 2020 10:29 PM
Created: October 17, 2020 09:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a 1-1 tie in regulation and overtime, New Mexico United lost in a penalty kick shootout against El Paso Locomotive FC.

In the first half, El Paso put the first points on the scoreboard, 1-0.

United was down to the wire before Romeo Parkes scored a stoppage time equalizer, 1-1.

After a scoreless overtime, El Paso beat United in penalty kicks 5-3.

El Paso Locomotive will advance to the conference finals. 


