New Mexico United honors LGBTQ community with Pride kits

Brandon Ortega
Updated: June 10, 2021 06:35 PM
Created: June 10, 2021 04:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United's Pride kit went on sale Thursday.
The jerseys honor New Mexico's LGBTQ community during Pride Month.
United will be wearing the kits Saturday for Pride Night at The Lab.
Fans were excited to get their hands on the kits.
"Been here since about 1:30, two o'clock. Just really excited, both the kits seem really cool! The rainbow one looks great, the black one looks really killer! And just had to have one," said United fan Kevin McCann.
Tickets are still available for Saturday night's match against Austin Bold FC.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company