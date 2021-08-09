New Mexico United launches 'community conversations' to discuss stadium project

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United will be hosting a series of public meetings to discuss the proposed multi-use stadium in Albuquerque.
Team officials said community members and organizations are invited to join the conversation.
“We want to hear from everybody with ideas, concerns, and questions about this project, and we think it is crucial that everyone makes their voices heard,” said New Mexico United Owner and CEO Peter Trevisani. “We look forward to bringing these conversations forward and hearing from everyone.”
The first meeting will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Community members can RSVP by clicking here.
