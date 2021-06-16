New Mexico United offers new vaccine incentives at matches | KOB 4
New Mexico United offers new vaccine incentives at matches

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 16, 2021 10:34 AM
Created: June 16, 2021 10:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Fans will be getting vaccinated during Wednesday’s match between New Mexico United and San Antonio FC at Isotopes Park.

Western Sky Community Care purchased an entire section of tickets to the match and will donate those tickets to any company that wants to give them to employees that get vaccinated at the game.

"Company leadership influences many facets of employees' lives,” said Somos Unidos Foundation Executive Director Chanel Wiese. “We are grateful to Western Sky Community Care for helping us offer the opportunity to channel that influence into something positive and fun - turning a night off into a way to contribute to public health and economic recovery at a New Mexico United match."

Additionally, those vaccinated at the game will receive their $100 incentive from the State of New Mexico and a $25 gift card for United merchandise.

Both New Mexico United and Western Sky have worked together to provide hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines.


