New Mexico United postpones first home match

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 21, 2020 10:18 AM
Created: July 21, 2020 10:07 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United announced they will be postponing their first home match against Real Monarchs SLC. The match was planned for July 29, but will be moved to a later date near the end of the team's season. 

The team said the decision comes in response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's recent public health order. 

“As an organization, it is our goal to play home matches in 2020,” said Peter Trevisani, CEO of New Mexico United. “If New Mexicans continue to use COVID-safe practices, we will do our part to continue providing a sense of normalcy during these unprecedented times. Part of that normalcy has to be games played in our state.”

United will review upcoming home matches on a case-by-case basis, closer to the scheduled dates. 

Here's what the team's schedule looks like at this time: 

  • Away: New Mexico United AT Real Monarchs SLC - August 19, 2020
  • Away: New Mexico United AT Real Monarchs SLC - August 22, 2020
  • Home: New Mexico United VS. Real Monarchs SLC - September 12, 2020
  • Home: New Mexico United VS. Real Monarchs SLC - September 30, 2020


