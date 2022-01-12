New Mexico United releases 2022 USL Championship schedule

“Our club is about celebrating all things New Mexican,” said New Mexico United Owner and President Peter Trevisani. “The NMAA State Basketball Championships create an incredible, exciting atmosphere that fills New Mexico with pride every year. It is the culmination of years of hard work for students from across our state and the communities that support them. We didn’t think asking New Mexicans to choose between supporting their local high school teams and cheering for the Black & Yellow was the right choice. Now, we hope that every New Mexican can experience both events, celebrating an exciting sports weekend in New Mexico.”

The 2022 season will feature a return to two-conference play across the USL Championship, with eight additional inter-conference matches played across the season. The schedule also features 34 regular season matches, 17 of which are scheduled to be played at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.