New Mexico United releases 2022 USL Championship schedule | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico United releases 2022 USL Championship schedule

New Mexico United releases 2022 USL Championship schedule

Brandon Ortega
Updated: January 12, 2022 04:00 PM
Created: January 12, 2022 03:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico United released their 2022 USL Championship schedule Wednesday and set a new date for the home opener.

According to a press release, the United vs. Las Vegas Lights FC home opener has been moved from March 12 to March 13, so it won't conflict with the NMAA state basketball tournament which will be wrapping up on March 12.

“Our club is about celebrating all things New Mexican,” said New Mexico United Owner and President Peter Trevisani. “The NMAA State Basketball Championships create an incredible, exciting atmosphere that fills New Mexico with pride every year. It is the culmination of years of hard work for students from across our state and the communities that support them. We didn’t think asking New Mexicans to choose between supporting their local high school teams and cheering for the Black & Yellow was the right choice. Now, we hope that every New Mexican can experience both events, celebrating an exciting sports weekend in New Mexico.”

The 2022 season will feature a return to two-conference play across the USL Championship, with eight additional inter-conference matches played across the season. The schedule also features 34 regular season matches, 17 of which are scheduled to be played at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Find the full 2022 New Mexico United USL Championship schedule below:

  • 3/13 - HOME vs Las Vegas Lights FC - OPENING NIGHT
  • 3/19 - AWAY @ El Paso Locomotive FC
  • 3/26 - HOME vs Orange County SC - FAMILY NIGHT
  • 3/30 - HOME vs Oakland Roots SC
  • 4/16 - AWAY vs Phoenix Rising FC
  • 4/23 - HOME vs San Antonio FC - EARTH DAY
  • 5/4 - AWAY @ Sacramento Republic FC
  • 5/7 -  HOME vs San Diego Loyal SC - CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION
  • 5/14 - AWAY @ Charleston Battery
  • 5/21 - HOME vs Phoenix Rising FC - NEW MEXICO TRUE NIGHT
  • 5/28 - AWAY @ Indy Eleven
  • 6/4 - AWAY @ Orange County SC
  • 6/15 - AWAY @ Oakland Roots SC
  • 6/22 - HOME vs Rio Grande Valley FC Toros - JUNETEENTH
  • 6/25 - HOME vs Birmingham Legion FC - PRIDE ON THE PITCH
  • 7/2 - AWAY @ Monterey Bay FC
  • 7/9 - HOME vs Rio Grande Valley FC Toros - SOMOS UNIDOS FOUNDATION NIGHT
  • 7/13 - AWAY @ FC Tulsa
  • 7/16 - HOME vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds - MEOW WOLF NIGHT
  • 7/23 - AWAY @ Detroit City FC
  • 7/31 - AWAY @ New York Red Bulls II
  • 8/3 - HOME vs Sacramento Republic FC
  • 8/6 - HOME vs Miami FC - EVERYDAY HEROES NIGHT
  • 8/14 - AWAY @ LA Galaxy II
  • 8/17 - HOME vs Memphis 901 FC
  • 8/20 - HOME vs Monterey Bay FC - SALUTE TO SERVICE NIGHT
  • 8/27 - AWAY vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
  • 9/2 - HOME vs El Paso Locomotive FC
  • 9/10 - AWAY vs Rio Grande Valley FC Toros - PAT GRANGE ALS AWARENESS NIGHT
  • 9/18 - AWAY @ San Antonio FC
  • 9/30 - AWAY @ Las Vegas Lights FC
  • 10/9 - AWAY @ San Diego Loyal SC
  • 10/15 - HOME vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - BLACKOUT NIGHT
  • TBD - HOME vs LA Galaxy II - HISPANIC HERITAGE NIGHT

Kick-off times will be announced at a later date.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Hobbs mother accused of leaving baby in dumpster will be released ahead of trial
Hobbs mother accused of leaving baby in dumpster will be released ahead of trial
Cyberattack forces APS to cancel classes Thursday
Cyberattack forces APS to cancel classes Thursday
New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 6,919 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 6,919 additional COVID-19 cases
Emergency SNAP benefits for New Mexicans extended again for January
Emergency SNAP benefits for New Mexicans extended again for January
APD: Shots fired outside Valley High School game
APD: Shots fired outside Valley High School game