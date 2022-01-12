New Mexico United releases 2022 USL Championship schedule

Brandon Ortega
Updated: January 12, 2022 04:00 PM
Created: January 12, 2022 03:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico United released their 2022 USL Championship schedule Wednesday and set a new date for the home opener.
According to a press release, the United vs. Las Vegas Lights FC home opener has been moved from March 12 to March 13, so it won't conflict with the NMAA state basketball tournament which will be wrapping up on March 12.
“Our club is about celebrating all things New Mexican,” said New Mexico United Owner and President Peter Trevisani. “The NMAA State Basketball Championships create an incredible, exciting atmosphere that fills New Mexico with pride every year. It is the culmination of years of hard work for students from across our state and the communities that support them. We didn’t think asking New Mexicans to choose between supporting their local high school teams and cheering for the Black & Yellow was the right choice. Now, we hope that every New Mexican can experience both events, celebrating an exciting sports weekend in New Mexico.”
The 2022 season will feature a return to two-conference play across the USL Championship, with eight additional inter-conference matches played across the season. The schedule also features 34 regular season matches, 17 of which are scheduled to be played at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.
Find the full 2022 New Mexico United USL Championship schedule below:
Kick-off times will be announced at a later date.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company