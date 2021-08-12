New Mexico United releases limited edition Meow Wolf jerseys

"One of the key pillars of our club is combining art and sport, marrying art and sport together in a way that doesn't really happen a lot of the time," Carl said. "You've got jocks and you've got art people and they don't often mix, right, but if you take the time to think about it, it's just a form of creativity in a different form."

The team will be selling the special jerseys at their game this weekend. Carl said fans won't want to miss it.

"If you didn't get one today, make sure you get there on Saturday for the match on Meow Wolf night," he said. "It's going to be a great experience – it's our craziest, most weird game of the year on Saturday night."