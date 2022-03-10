New Mexico United set to debut new kits in Sunday's season opener

Danielle Todesco
Updated: March 10, 2022 01:13 PM
Created: March 10, 2022 12:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico United unveiled their new kits ahead of their season opener this Sunday.
United unveiled their New Mexico True 'La Cultura' away jersey and their home Meow Wolf artist jersey.
The jerseys are available online but will be available at Electric Playhouse starting Friday evening and at the team store starting Saturday morning.
The club will sport the Meow Wolf jerseys as they face Las Vegas Lights at Isotopes Park's Rio Grande Credit Union Field this Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Ahead of Sunday's season-opening match at home, New Mexico United owner Peter Trevisani stopped in to share more about the upcoming season and the new kits.
Click the video above to view Danielle Todesco's full noon-hour interview with Trevisani.
