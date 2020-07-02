New Mexico United to begin 2020 schedule on July 11

Their first home game, which will be played at the UNM Soccer Complex, is scheduled for July 28 against the Real Monarchs.

“We are excited to get back to what we do - playing soccer,” said Peter Trevisani, Owner and CEO of New Mexico United. “As a team, we are fired up to turn the narrative of 2020 around. We want New Mexicans to remember this as a year of Championship for our state.”