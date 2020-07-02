New Mexico United to begin 2020 schedule on July 11

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United released their 2020 schedule on Thursday.
United will open the season on July 11 in Colorado Springs.
Their first home game, which will be played at the UNM Soccer Complex, is scheduled for July 28 against the Real Monarchs.
“We are excited to get back to what we do - playing soccer,” said Peter Trevisani, Owner and CEO of New Mexico United. “As a team, we are fired up to turn the narrative of 2020 around. We want New Mexicans to remember this as a year of Championship for our state.”
It's not clear if fans will be allowed to watch the games at the UNM Soccer Complex.
The governor currently has a ban on gatherings of five or more people due to COVID-19.
The games will air on the ESPN family of networks.
New Mexico United full schedule:
