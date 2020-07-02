New Mexico United to begin 2020 schedule on July 11 | KOB 4
New Mexico United to begin 2020 schedule on July 11

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 02, 2020 02:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United released their 2020 schedule on Thursday.

United will open the season on July 11 in Colorado Springs.

Their first home game, which will be played at the UNM Soccer Complex, is scheduled for July 28 against the Real Monarchs. 

“We are excited to get back to what we do - playing soccer,” said Peter Trevisani,  Owner and CEO of New Mexico United. “As a team, we are fired up to turn the narrative of 2020 around. We want New Mexicans to remember this as a year of Championship for our state.”

It's not clear if fans will be allowed to watch the games at the UNM Soccer Complex.

The governor currently has a ban on gatherings of five or more people due to COVID-19.

The games will air on the ESPN family of networks.

New Mexico United full schedule:

  • Saturday, July 11 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 
  • Wednesday, July 15 at El Paco Locomotive FC
  • Friday, July 24 at El Paso Locomotive FC 
  • Wednesday, July 29 against Real Monarchs 
  • Friday, August 1 at Oklahoma City Energy FC 
  • Saturday, August 8 against Phoenix Rising FC 
  • Saturday, August 15 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
  • Saturday, August 22 at Real Monarchs  
  • Saturday, August 29 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
  • Saturday, September 5 against El Paso Locomotive FC
  • Saturday, September 12 at Real Monarchs 
  • Saturday, September 19 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
  • Wednesday, September 23 against Rio Grande Valley Toros FC
  • Saturday, September 26 at El Paso Locomotive FC 
  • Wednesday, September 30 against Real Monarchs 


