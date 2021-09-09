New Mexico United to host referee recruiting event amid statewide shortage

NM United is in inviting community members to register for referee training courses. Any person that registers for courses will receive an NM United handheld flag. Once individuals complete their certification courses, they will earn two free tickets to a future NM United match.

“There are so many incredible youth and adult soccer programs across New Mexico, but in order for our kids and communities to keep playing the beautiful game, they need refs,” New Mexico United Owner/President Peter Trevisani said. “Refereeing is a great way to stay active and make sure that soccer continues to grow across our state.”