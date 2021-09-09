New Mexico United to host referee recruiting event amid statewide shortage | KOB 4

New Mexico United to host referee recruiting event amid statewide shortage

New Mexico United to host referee recruiting event amid statewide shortage

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 09, 2021 02:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE – New Mexico United on Sept. 14 is hosting a youth and adult soccer referee recruiting event at the team shop.

The event is aimed at remedying the shortage of referees around the state.

NM United is in inviting community members to register for referee training courses. Any person that registers for courses will receive an NM United handheld flag. Once individuals complete their certification courses, they will earn two free tickets to a future NM United match.

“There are so many incredible youth and adult soccer programs across New Mexico, but in order for our kids and communities to keep playing the beautiful game, they need refs,” New Mexico United Owner/President Peter Trevisani said. “Refereeing is a great way to stay active and make sure that soccer continues to grow across our state.”


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico State Fair kicks off at Expo New Mexico
New Mexico State Fair kicks off at Expo New Mexico
Backstreet Grill is closed after months of defiance
Backstreet Grill is closed after months of defiance
Auction of Albuquerque park upsets community members
Auction of Albuquerque park upsets community members
Crews respond to house fire in NW Albuquerque
Crews respond to house fire in NW Albuquerque
Gov. Lujan Grisham eyes state spending options amid windfall
Gov. Lujan Grisham eyes state spending options amid windfall