New Mexico United unveils new jerseys

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 18, 2021 05:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United unveiled its latest jersey ahead of the 2021 season.

The new electric turquoise kits feature another New Mexico entertainment brand—Electric Playhouse. 

"We were looking at something that was both unique to the league, but also unique to both our organizations, so something that was kind of geometric," said John-Mark Collins, CEO and co-founder of Electric Playhouse.

"We are so happy to be partnering with Electric Playhouse. Combining art and sport—they do incredible crazy things. If you haven't been down here, you have to come check it out," said Peter Trevisani, CEO and owner of New Mexico United. 

People can purchase the new jerseys at Electric Playhouse, or through New Mexico United's online store. 


