New Mexico United unveils new jerseys

"We were looking at something that was both unique to the league, but also unique to both our organizations, so something that was kind of geometric," said John-Mark Collins, CEO and co-founder of Electric Playhouse.

"We are so happy to be partnering with Electric Playhouse. Combining art and sport—they do incredible crazy things. If you haven't been down here, you have to come check it out," said Peter Trevisani, CEO and owner of New Mexico United.