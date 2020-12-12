New Mexico United winter clothing drive underway

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 12, 2020 09:40 PM
Created: December 12, 2020 09:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United is finding ways to give back to people in need this time of year.
The team went to different parks across the metro area Saturday to collect jackets and other winter gear for kids.
They're trying to fill up a whole van's worth of donations.
"Through your guys' donations, we're able to provide some of these needs to local charities so anything helps— jackets, beanies, gloves, it's things that our community needs right now," said David Estrada, a former United player.
United will be at North Domingo Baca Park and Tiguex Park Sunday between 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to collect more clothes.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company