NM Ice Wolves tickets go on sale | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM Ice Wolves tickets go on sale

NM Ice Wolves tickets go on sale

Joshua Panas
August 11, 2019 04:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Season tickets for the New Mexico Ice Wolves' inaugural season went on sale Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Season ticket holders get guaranteed seats to all 28 home games. Ticket prices start at $420. 

Home games will be played at Outpost Ice Arenas. 

The team's first home game will take place Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to view the Ice Wolves' schedule

Credits

Joshua Panas


Created: August 11, 2019 04:43 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate suspicious death in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate suspicious death in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man shot in SE Albuquerque, 'not expected to survive'
APD: Man shot in SE Albuquerque, 'not expected to survive'
Cowboys for Trump invite president to New Mexico
Cowboys for Trump invite president to New Mexico
Fatal rollover closes Wyoming at Constitution
Fatal rollover closes Wyoming at Constitution
Man shoots neighbor's dog with AK-47 in Rio Rancho
Man shoots neighbor's dog with AK-47 in Rio Rancho
Advertisement




Brewery, NM United fans take part in blood drive for El Paso
Brewery, NM United fans take part in blood drive for El Paso
City of Albuquerque hosts back-to-school event
City of Albuquerque hosts back-to-school event
2 people killed in crash near Gallup
2 people killed in crash near Gallup
NM Ice Wolves tickets go on sale
NM Ice Wolves tickets go on sale
Eye on New Mexico: A look back at 4 Investigates stories
Eye on New Mexico: A look back at 4 Investigates stories