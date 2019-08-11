NM Ice Wolves tickets go on sale
Joshua Panas
August 11, 2019 04:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Season tickets for the New Mexico Ice Wolves' inaugural season went on sale Sunday afternoon.
Season ticket holders get guaranteed seats to all 28 home games. Ticket prices start at $420.
Home games will be played at Outpost Ice Arenas.
The team's first home game will take place Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Created: August 11, 2019 04:43 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved