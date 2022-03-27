NMSU names Greg Heiar to men's basketball head coach role

According to the university, Heiar is the 27th 'bench boss' in program history. Heiar succeeds WAC Coach of the Year, Chris Jans.

"I am grateful to Chancellor Arvizu and Mario Moccia for entrusting me as the leader of one of the most respected college basketball programs in the nation," commented Heiar. "NM State has a rich tradition of basketball success dating back over a century and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue that success. I have known Chris Jans for almost 30 years and hope to build upon what he achieved at NM State over the last half-decade. My family and I can't wait to call Las Cruces home."