NMSU names Greg Heiar to men's basketball head coach role | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

NMSU names Greg Heiar to men's basketball head coach role

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 28, 2022 12:23 PM
Created: March 27, 2022 04:13 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- Greg Heiar has been named the new head coach for New Mexico State men's basketball.

Mario Moccia, the director of athletics, announced Heiar to the role Sunday.

According to the university, Heiar is the 27th 'bench boss' in program history. Heiar succeeds WAC Coach of the Year, Chris Jans. 

"I am grateful to Chancellor Arvizu and Mario Moccia for entrusting me as the leader of one of the most respected college basketball programs in the nation," commented Heiar. "NM State has a rich tradition of basketball success dating back over a century and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue that success. I have known Chris Jans for almost 30 years and hope to build upon what he achieved at NM State over the last half-decade. My family and I can't wait to call Las Cruces home."

Heiar is an Iowa native with 22 years of coaching experience at various universities.

Heiar will be formally introduced March 28 during a 4 p.m. public press conference at the Pan American Center.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Raising Cane's confirms two more Albuquerque metro locations
Raising Cane's confirms two more Albuquerque metro locations
Police arrest 17 in weeklong shoplifting operation
Police arrest 17 in weeklong shoplifting operation
Man fatally shot in south Chaves County disorderly conduct call
Man fatally shot in south Chaves County disorderly conduct call
APD: Man arrested after pulling gun on security guard
APD: Man arrested after pulling gun on security guard
Sandia Peak Tram, Ten 3 restaurant closed through early April
Sandia Peak Tram, Ten 3 restaurant closed through early April