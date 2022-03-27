NMSU names Greg Heiar to men's basketball head coach role

KOB Web Staff
LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- Greg Heiar has been named the new head coach for New Mexico State men's basketball.
Mario Moccia, the director of athletics, announced Heiar to the role Sunday.
According to the university, Heiar is the 27th 'bench boss' in program history. Heiar succeeds WAC Coach of the Year, Chris Jans.
"I am grateful to Chancellor Arvizu and Mario Moccia for entrusting me as the leader of one of the most respected college basketball programs in the nation," commented Heiar. "NM State has a rich tradition of basketball success dating back over a century and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue that success. I have known Chris Jans for almost 30 years and hope to build upon what he achieved at NM State over the last half-decade. My family and I can't wait to call Las Cruces home."
Heiar is an Iowa native with 22 years of coaching experience at various universities.
Heiar will be formally introduced March 28 during a 4 p.m. public press conference at the Pan American Center.
