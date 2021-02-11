NM United believes new stadium well help with launch of professional women's team

"I think, per capita, New Mexico has some of the best soccer players in the country. We are a small state with amazing players. Can you look at the women's program here from the Lobos to the club system, there are some tremendous players and we need to create a pathway for them to get to the professional level, to get to the national team," Trevisani said.

Heather Dyche, coach of the UNM soccer team, said it would be a big deal for United to launch a professional team in New Mexico.

"I think what New Mexico United has done in creating the pathway, like an elite pathway, for young men in our community has been huge, and the idea that we can do the same thing for women, I think, is necessary and important."