NM United honors fans' 'socially-distanced' tickets

Kai Porter
Updated: July 08, 2021 10:17 PM
Created: July 08, 2021 08:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United is taking a more measured approach for its next two home games as the team slowly eases back towards 100% capacity.
Director of Communication and Fan Experience for New Mexico United, David Carl, said if you have tickets to the next two home games Friday and Monday, you can still expect socially distanced pods in the stands.
"We sold them at 75% capacity and when people were buying tickets for those matches they were buying them in pods, knowing ‘hey I’ve got a seat between me and the next pod and my family and the next pod,’ and we want to honor those people, and we want to be fair to them, and let them know they've still got their pods,’" he said.
The following home game on July 24 and from then on, there will be no more capacity limits for home games.
"New Mexican fans are the best fans in the league. I would take one New Mexican fan over 20 Californians, no offense California, but New Mexico, the fans are loud and they care," said Carl.
New Mexico United expects to be back to full capacity at the end of the month.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company