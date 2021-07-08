NM United honors fans' 'socially-distanced' tickets

"We sold them at 75% capacity and when people were buying tickets for those matches they were buying them in pods, knowing ‘hey I’ve got a seat between me and the next pod and my family and the next pod,’ and we want to honor those people, and we want to be fair to them, and let them know they've still got their pods,’" he said.

The following home game on July 24 and from then on, there will be no more capacity limits for home games.