NM United match postponed due to opponent's COVID-19 test results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United decided to postpone their match against the Rio Grande Valley Toros following positive COVID-19 test(s) within the Toros' "covered persons" umbrella.

“The health and safety of our players, staff and fans is - and always will be - priority number one,” said New Mexico United President/CEO Peter Trevisani in a press release. “We are working diligently with representatives from RGVFC, the United Soccer League and state and local health offices to make sure that we have taken every effort to protect our communities.”