NM United match postponed due to opponent's COVID-19 test results

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 21, 2020 02:15 PM
Created: September 21, 2020 09:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United decided to postpone their match against the Rio Grande Valley Toros following positive COVID-19 test(s) within the Toros' "covered persons" umbrella.

“The health and safety of our players, staff and fans is - and always will be - priority number one,” said New Mexico United President/CEO Peter Trevisani in a press release. “We are working diligently with representatives from RGVFC, the United Soccer League and state and local health offices to make sure that we have taken every effort to protect our communities.”

United was supposed to face off against the Toros on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

There is no word on when the match will be rescheduled. United Soccer League officials along with both clubs are examining proper protocol regarding how to move forward.

Officials with New Mexico United announced last week that the remainder of the regular season will be played on the road. The decision was made in order to comply with New Mexico's public health order. 


