NM United to play next game in Phoenix

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 27, 2020 03:01 PM
Created: July 27, 2020 02:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United announced Monday that it will play its Aug. 8 game against Phoenix Rising FC in Arizona.

“New Mexico United is going to do everything we can to provide a sense of relief and normalcy for New Mexicans by playing the beautiful game of soccer,” said Peter Trevisani, Owner and CEO of New Mexico United. “We have a commitment to New Mexicans to return to safe play this year and bring a cup back to our state.”

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.


