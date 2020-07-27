NM United to play next game in Phoenix

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United announced Monday that it will play its Aug. 8 game against Phoenix Rising FC in Arizona.

“New Mexico United is going to do everything we can to provide a sense of relief and normalcy for New Mexicans by playing the beautiful game of soccer,” said Peter Trevisani, Owner and CEO of New Mexico United. “We have a commitment to New Mexicans to return to safe play this year and bring a cup back to our state.”