NM United moves merchandise back to ABQ, creates more local jobs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For years New Mexico United has stored all of its merchandise in a warehouse in Phoenix.
Team leaders say moving it back to New Mexico will create more jobs here in Albuquerque and not just at the warehouse.
"We're also able to bring in localized vendors as well, so being able to use the local community to help us print, design out some new items we haven't carried before, and press all of our jerseys as well," said Joe Carre Director of Merchandise.
