NM United narrowly defeated by Sacramento Republic

Lee Faria
October 23, 2019 10:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico United fans bundled up on Civic Plaza to watch the team’s first ever playoff game again Sacramento Republic Wednesday.

United made it onto the scoreboard in the first 15 seconds of the match. Santi Moar passed to Devon Sandoval who made a shot on goal where it deflected into the net. New Mexico moved up 1-0.

The Sacramento Republic tied the game before the first half 1-1. Sacramento's Thomas Enevoldsen brought it home by scoring in minute 82.

New Mexico United falls 2-1.

Sacramento will move on to play Reno 1868 FC.

