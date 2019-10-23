NM United narrowly defeated by Sacramento Republic
Lee Faria
October 23, 2019 10:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico United fans bundled up on Civic Plaza to watch the team’s first ever playoff game again Sacramento Republic Wednesday.
United made it onto the scoreboard in the first 15 seconds of the match. Santi Moar passed to Devon Sandoval who made a shot on goal where it deflected into the net. New Mexico moved up 1-0.
The Sacramento Republic tied the game before the first half 1-1. Sacramento's Thomas Enevoldsen brought it home by scoring in minute 82.
New Mexico United falls 2-1.
Sacramento will move on to play Reno 1868 FC.
Hats off to Sacramento Republic FC ! Hats off to every single one of our amazing supporters!— x-New Mexico United (@NewMexicoUTD) October 24, 2019
Year Two Starts Now!#SACvNM | 2:1 | #SomosUnidos pic.twitter.com/CSuYkMOh6z
Credits
Created: October 23, 2019 10:47 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved