NM United players excited to play European opponent

Brandon Ortega
July 18, 2019 06:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- For the first time in franchise history, New Mexico United will face a European opponent.

Cardiff City FC, from Wales, has made their way to Albuquerque for the first time.

"We expect them to be a great team, you know,” said United defender Josh Suggs. “They played in the English Premier league last year. We expect them to play at an extremely high level and I think it will be a good test for us."

As United looks to climb up the USL standings, they are excited to face a team from the highest level of soccer.

“These games are a test of our depth across-the-board,” said Chris Wehan, United midfielder. “Everyone is going to get a chance to play. It's good to play against an international opponent that we watched on TV."

Thursday night’s game kicks off at 7:45 at the UNM Soccer Complex.

Updated: July 18, 2019 06:34 PM
Created: July 18, 2019 04:23 PM

