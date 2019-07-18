NM United players excited to play European opponent
Brandon Ortega
July 18, 2019 06:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- For the first time in franchise history, New Mexico United will face a European opponent.
Cardiff City FC, from Wales, has made their way to Albuquerque for the first time.
"We expect them to be a great team, you know,” said United defender Josh Suggs. “They played in the English Premier league last year. We expect them to play at an extremely high level and I think it will be a good test for us."
As United looks to climb up the USL standings, they are excited to face a team from the highest level of soccer.
“These games are a test of our depth across-the-board,” said Chris Wehan, United midfielder. “Everyone is going to get a chance to play. It's good to play against an international opponent that we watched on TV."
Thursday night’s game kicks off at 7:45 at the UNM Soccer Complex.
Credits
Brandon Ortega
Updated: July 18, 2019 06:34 PM
Created: July 18, 2019 04:23 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved