NM United releases 2021 schedule | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

NM United releases 2021 schedule

NM United releases 2021 schedule

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 30, 2021 04:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United released its 2021 regular season schedule Tuesday. It includes 16 home games and 16 road games.

United will play their home opener on May 15 against Austin Bold FC. 

Pride Night at the Lab will return on July 12. 

The regular season finale will be a Dia de los Muertos-themed game against Real Monarchs on Oct. 30.

Tickets for games will be limited, and based on Bernalillo County's COVID-19 restrictions.

Click here for more information about when tickets will be available for purchase.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: 2 children killed in crash on I-25 at Menaul
APD: 2 children killed in crash on I-25 at Menaul
1 teenager found, another still missing following Amber Alert, Missing Endangered Advisory
Zuriah Castillo (Found) and Jaylynn Miller (Missing)
New Mexico legislators reconvene for special session
New Mexico legislators reconvene for special session
2 businesses match Pay it 4ward donation to help West Mesa football player get to all-star game in Texas
2 businesses match Pay it 4ward donation to help West Mesa football player get to all-star game in Texas
20 productions currently filming in New Mexico
20 productions currently filming in New Mexico