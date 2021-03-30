NM United releases 2021 schedule

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 30, 2021 04:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United released its 2021 regular season schedule Tuesday. It includes 16 home games and 16 road games.
United will play their home opener on May 15 against Austin Bold FC.
Pride Night at the Lab will return on July 12.
The regular season finale will be a Dia de los Muertos-themed game against Real Monarchs on Oct. 30.
Tickets for games will be limited, and based on Bernalillo County's COVID-19 restrictions.
Click here for more information about when tickets will be available for purchase.
For your viewing pleasure, our full 2021 Season Schedule!#SomosUnidos #year3 pic.twitter.com/t7iXER9O1V— New Mexico United (@NewMexicoUTD) March 30, 2021
