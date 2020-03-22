NM United soccer player uses quarantine time to bond with newest family member

Brandon Ortega
Created: March 22, 2020 10:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Like many sports teams around the world, New Mexico United has shut down its operations due to the coronavirus. For one United player, that means more time spent with his newest family member.
On January 27th, professional soccer player Cody Mizell’s family went from a duo to a trio. Mizell’s wife gave birth to their baby boy Luke Nobles Mizell.
“Feel great. He's sleeping well thank goodness and yeah mom is doing great and it's a surreal feeling but it's super cool and super fun. Luckily he's a super well-tempered baby, super cool guy and yeah my wife and I have gotten plenty of sleep and we just picked up where we left off,” Mizell said.
When Mizell’s soccer days become a thing of the past he will have plenty of highlights with New Mexico United, but none quite like becoming a father.
“It’s an amazing feeling, you know, New Mexico is something special and you don't realize it until you come here and now that my son is a New Mexican this badge means something more than just New Mexico United—it means family,” he said.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, New Mexico United sent every player home. While Mizell said he loves being on the field with his teammates, he’s soaking in every extra second he gets with his family.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company