NM United staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Joshua Panas
Created: September 02, 2020 02:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A member of the New Mexico United staff tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to the team, the person who tested positive was not involved in training, player/technical staff operations or team travel.

However, anyone who has been in contact with the person has been instructed to quarantine until they get a negative test result.

No player has tested positive for COVID-19 at any point since the restart of the season, the team said.

The team reports that the positive test will not impact upcoming games. However, out of abundance of caution, the team's previously-scheduled “Art & Sport Night” will be rescheduled for a later date. 


