NM United, Switchbacks FC take a stand against racism during match

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 29, 2020 10:27 PM
Created: August 29, 2020 05:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Following the shooting of Jacob Blake, New Mexico United and Switchbacks FC collectively decided to take a stand against racism during their Colorado Springs match Saturday evening.

Both teams stopped playing seven minutes into the first half to stand united – some kneeling, some with fists raised – on the field. The demonstration aimed to bring attention to racial inequality and acts of violence against the Black community. 

New Mexico United released the following statement ahead of the game: 

"As players of New Mexico united, we believe we have a responsibility to ourselves and our community to stand up against racial inequality. Following yet another act of violence against the black community in the shooting of Jacob Blake, collectively we have decided to stand against racism, in game, between minutes 7 and 8:46. 

We feel our role to play in affecting change is using our platform to continue to promote solidarity and equality to specifically express that we will not be complacent with these recurring crimes of systemic racism. 

Our efforts for change will be furthered off the field as we are collectively seeking ways to raise awareness and educate to create growth and progress locally within our community. 

We firmly believe change is the only way forward to become a better people, state and country." 


