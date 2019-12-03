Nunez: No timetable for hiring new UNM football coach | KOB 4
Nunez: No timetable for hiring new UNM football coach

Kai Porter
Created: December 03, 2019 05:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Eddie Nunez, University of New Mexico Director of Athletics, gave an update Tuesday on the search for a new football coach.

"We intend to hire a football coach who commands a program that will compete at the highest level of the Mountain West Conference each and every year, who can recruit top notch student athletes from all over the country and can perform with distinction on and off the field,” Nunez said.

Nunez described the qualities he's looking for in a new coach.

“We're searching for someone with high character, with energy, with a commitment to ensuring a culture of integrity, excellence and winning,” Nunez said.

Nunez said he's not setting a timetable for making a hire, and will likely narrow down the search to between three and five candidates before making a decision.

“We're going to be aggressive, but I'm going to be thorough and I'm not just going to make a decision just to make a decision, just so I can beat deadline,” he said. “I want to make sure that we do it and we do it right"

Former UNM football coach Bob Davie was making about a $1 million a year. Nunez would not say if he intends to offer that same salary to the incoming coach.


