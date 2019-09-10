Patriots receiver Antonio Brown accused of raping former trainer | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Patriots receiver Antonio Brown accused of raping former trainer

Patriots receiver Antonio Brown accused of raping former trainer Photo: NFL

Justine Lopez
September 10, 2019 07:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of raping his former trainer.

Advertisement

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida by Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor.

Taylor accused Brown of three separate instances of sexual assault taking place in 2017 and 2018.

Taylor claims to have met Brown when they were both students at Central Michigan University.

Brown denied Taylor’s allegations in a statement released by his lawyer. Brown signed a contract with the Patriots Monday.

Credits

Justine Lopez


Updated: September 10, 2019 07:34 PM
Created: September 10, 2019 07:25 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Search continues for missing Espanola girl
Search continues for missing Espanola girl
Balloon Fiesta announces 11 new special shapes
Balloon Fiesta announces 11 new special shapes
APD: One dead after apartment complex shooting
APD: One dead after apartment complex shooting
Pay it 4ward: School custodian recognized for act of heroism
Pay it 4ward: School custodian recognized for act of heroism
4 Investigates: Justice delayed for grieving mother
4 Investigates: Justice delayed for grieving mother
Advertisement



Albuquerque woman repeatedly victimized by thieves
Albuquerque woman repeatedly victimized by thieves
Search for missing 5-year-old girl continues to come up empty
Search for missing 5-year-old girl continues to come up empty
Patriots receiver Antonio Brown accused of raping former trainer
Patriots receiver Antonio Brown accused of raping former trainer
ABQ city councilman deems two 7-Elevens a nuisance
ABQ city councilman deems two 7-Elevens a nuisance
BernCo commissioners take a second look at paid time off law
BernCo commissioners take a second look at paid time off law