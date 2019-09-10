Patriots receiver Antonio Brown accused of raping former trainer
Justine Lopez
September 10, 2019 07:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of raping his former trainer.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida by Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor.
Taylor accused Brown of three separate instances of sexual assault taking place in 2017 and 2018.
Taylor claims to have met Brown when they were both students at Central Michigan University.
Brown denied Taylor’s allegations in a statement released by his lawyer. Brown signed a contract with the Patriots Monday.
