Rio Grande alum, former Astros' pitcher willing to return World Series ring

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 02, 2020 03:10 PM
Created: March 02, 2020 02:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Former Rio Grande High School baseball player Ken Giles said he is willing to return his World Series ring.

Giles was a relief pitch for the Houston Astros when they won the World Series in 2017. The Astros were fined $5 million for sign stealing

Giles told the Toronto Star, “If they want it back, I’ll be true to whatever needs to be done."

He added that he did not know about the scheme.

Giles no longer plays for the Astros. He was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018.


