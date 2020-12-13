Rio Rancho's Isaiah Chavez leads Lobos to second-straight win to cap off season

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Quarterback Isiah Chavez, a graduate of Rio Rancho High School, led the Lobos to a victory over Fresno State Saturday night in Las Vegas.
The Lobos trailed by three at halftime.
However, big plays by Chavez, the Lobos' fifth-string quarterback, and running back Bobby Cole secured the 49-39 victory.
The defense was also instrumental in the win. They had eight sacks in the game.
The Lobos ended their season with a 2-5 record, winning back-to-back Mountain West Conference games for the first time in four years.
UNM's first win of the season came last week against Wyoming.
