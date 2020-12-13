Rio Rancho's Isaiah Chavez leads Lobos to second-straight win to cap off season | KOB 4
Rio Rancho's Isaiah Chavez leads Lobos to second-straight win to cap off season

Joshua Panas
Updated: December 13, 2020 12:03 AM
Created: December 12, 2020 11:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Quarterback Isiah Chavez, a graduate of Rio Rancho High School, led the Lobos to a victory over Fresno State Saturday night in Las Vegas. 

The Lobos trailed by three at halftime.

However, big plays by Chavez, the Lobos' fifth-string quarterback, and running back Bobby Cole secured the 49-39 victory.

The defense was also instrumental in the win. They had eight sacks in the game.

The Lobos ended their season with a 2-5 record, winning back-to-back Mountain West Conference games for the first time in four years. 

UNM's first win of the season came last week against Wyoming. 


