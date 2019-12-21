San Diego State beats C. Michigan 48-11 in New Mexico Bowl | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

San Diego State beats C. Michigan 48-11 in New Mexico Bowl

San Diego State beats C. Michigan 48-11 in New Mexico Bowl

The Associated Press
Updated: December 21, 2019 06:18 PM
Created: December 21, 2019 06:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Ryan Agnew passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns, Jesse Matthews caught three passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns and San Diego State won a bowl game for the first time since 2016, beating Central Michigan 48-11 in the New Mexico Bowl.

Jordan Byrd ran for a career-high 139 yards and a touchdown to help the Aztecs (10-3) cap their 10th straight bowl appearance with a victory.

Advertisement

San Diego State opened 7-1 record, then dropped two of its last three conference games to fall out of contention for a Mountain West title game berth.

It was a homecoming for San Diego State coach Rocky Long. He last won the New Mexico Bowl in 2007 as New Mexico's coach. 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man says family scammed him after they tried returning $500 worth of groceries he bought them
Man says family scammed him after they tried returning $500 worth of groceries he bought them
KOB 4 announces new chief meteorologist, promotion of two KOB meteorologists
KOB 4 announces new chief meteorologist, promotion of two KOB meteorologists
Police: Dad brutally killed puppies in front of children
Police: Dad brutally killed puppies in front of children
Dealership gives minivan to single mother
Dealership gives minivan to single mother
New Mexico GOP draws heat for 'complexion' remark about Dems
New Mexico GOP draws heat for 'complexion' remark about Dems
Advertisement


Boeing crew capsule to land in New Mexico after aborted flight
In this long exposure photo, the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule lifts off on an orbital flight test to the International Space Station from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force station, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Boeing's new capsule ended up in the wrong orbit after lifting off on its first test flight Friday, a blow to the company's effort to launch astronauts for NASA next year. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
San Diego State beats C. Michigan 48-11 in New Mexico Bowl
San Diego State beats C. Michigan 48-11 in New Mexico Bowl
White Sands monument re-designated as US national park
White Sands monument re-designated as US national park
New Mexico GOP draws heat for 'complexion' remark about Dems
New Mexico GOP draws heat for 'complexion' remark about Dems
New Mexico Bowl to go second year without title sponsor
New Mexico Bowl to go second year without title sponsor