Santa Fe Little League holding fundraiser for home run champion's family to attend national finals in PA

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe Little League program is raising funds to send 12-year-old Jaslene Ramirez and her family to the national Little League Home Run Derby in Pennsylvania.
The program's goal is $2000 which will help cover travel expenses, food, hotel and transportation.
In July, Ramirez won the regional Little League Home Run Derby championship at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Albuquerque's Maddox Gonzales will also attend the national championship. Gonzales finished third in the regional championship.
