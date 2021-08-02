Santa Fe Little League holding fundraiser for home run champion's family to attend national finals in PA | KOB 4
Santa Fe Little League holding fundraiser for home run champion's family to attend national finals in PA

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 02, 2021 05:35 PM
Created: August 02, 2021 02:25 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe Little League program is raising funds to send 12-year-old Jaslene Ramirez and her family to the national Little League Home Run Derby in Pennsylvania.

The program's goal is $2000 which will help cover travel expenses, food, hotel and transportation. 

In July, Ramirez won the regional Little League Home Run Derby championship at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.  

Albuquerque's Maddox Gonzales will also attend the national championship. Gonzales finished third in the regional championship. 

To donate, click here.


