Search for new UNM head coach down to two candidates, Eddie Nuñez speaks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The search for a new UNM head football coach is down to two coaches, sources say.
One of the candidates is Arizona State University defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.
Gonzales graduated from UNM and played and coached for the Lobos under head coach Rocky Long.
In a Monday news conference, Gonzales’ boss Herm Edwards had something to say about the possibility of Gonzales taking Davie’s position.
“I’m pulling for him. If that happens for him—good for him. It’d be great. That's all I can say about it. It’s out there, we've talked about it. I hope it works out for him if that's what he wants to do. They offer him the job I’m gonna be happy for him,” Edwards said.
KOB 4 caught up with UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez at the Sunport for comment about Edwards’ statement, but instead Nuñez left more questions than answers—calling Edwards’ statement “inaccurate”.
