Six NMSU athletes test positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Several New Mexico State University athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the university's athletics director, six athletes and one trainer tested positive for the virus.
"First and foremost, the health and safety for everybody is our top priority. After learning of the positive COVID-19 results we've decided to hit pause on athletic training," said NMSU Athletics Director Mario Moccia.
Moccia added that those who tested positive are recovering.
NMSU athletics will remain on hold until the school's medical team gives them approval to return to action, according to Moccia.
