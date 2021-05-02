Soccer fans gather on Civic Plaza to watch New Mexico United's season opener

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 01, 2021 11:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds of soccer fans gathered on Civic Plaza to watch New Mexico United open their season on the road against the Rio Grande Valley Toros.
Many people who attended to sold-out watch party said they were excited to be among fellow fans.
"The greatest part about this is the community of soccer is actually coming together when we have a professional team," said Jess, an attendee.
As the state starts to ease COVID restrictions, players said they're looking forward to playing at home after having to play every game on the road last year.
"In two weeks we have our first home game and one of the things our players are looking forward to is seeing our fans in the stadium," said former United player David Estrada.
