Sports radio hosts give local hospitals a boost of energy

“We heard stories about these people working multiple days in a row—10, 12, 14,16 hour days and what better way to get you through that then some caffeine,” Nunley said.

So they teamed up with local Albuquerque companies to donate coffee and energy drinks and spent the day delivering supplies.

The first stop: New Mexico Piñon Coffee.

“I think the biggest thing that any business in our community can do right now is come together and help wherever we can give help, whether it’s hospitals, food banks, setting up stuff for blood drives,” said Matthew Bergar, owner of New Mexico Piñon Coffee.

“I had read an article about all of these concerts around the country were shutting down and they had a surplus of energy drinks and beverages and so we thought, ‘Who do we know in the community that might have the same thing?’” Slow said.

Slow reached out to Santa Ana Star Center, and they came through with two pallets worth of drinks.

“We always wanna try to give back, especially to the hospitals right now,” said Alex Archuleta, assistant general manager at Santa Ana Star Center. “Yeah, so I’m looking to donate all of this stuff to Lovelace hospital.”

After loading up a truck in Rio Rancho they headed down to Lovelace and delivered thousands of coffees and energy drinks to the hard-working medical staff.

“I’m telling you this is just so—we’re so grateful, literally, because there's a lot of people who are overextended,” said Henrique Valvovinos, Lovelace Women’s hospital director of dietary services.

This tag team duo of ABQ Central is not originally from Albuquerque. Slow hails from St. Louis, Missouri and Nunley was born in Houston. They two met nearly three years ago.

Since starting up their radio show, they frequently share their love of the Albuquerque and are on a mission to help the Duke City in any way they can.

“Every week we get to come together and support a local nonprofit or let people know what’s going on in the community and it really feels good to help,” Nunley said.

“We’ve really been fortunate with the radio show to instantly be accepted as part of the community,” Slow said. “We’re able to connect with so many different organizations and groups and nonprofits and talk about either what they are doing with their knowledge base or if it’s not raising awareness, it’s fundraisers.”

Slow and Nunley ended up delivering about 6,000 drinks to Lovelace hospitals.

You can hear them every Saturday morning on 95.9 The Sports Animal from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.