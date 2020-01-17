Suspended Lobo allowed on campus; basketball future still in question

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The attorney for basketball player J.J. Caldwell confirmed to KOB 4 that her client is no longer banned from campus.
Caldwell sued the university after he was suspended from the Lobos.
The suspension stemmed from an alleged incident involving Caldwell and his ex-girlfriend.
“We are pleased that UNM has reconsidered its position and done the right thing in lifting the ban on J.J.,” attorney Justine Fox-Young said.
Fox-Young said that she sees no reason why Caldwell can't return to the team.
UNM basketball coach Paul Weir has not said whether Caldwell will play for the Lobos again.
According to police report, the Caldwell's ex-girlfriend claimed the basketball player "struck her in the face several times with an open hand."
The case was forwarded to the district attorney's office to determine if charges should be filed. As of Friday, no charges had been filed.
