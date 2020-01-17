Suspended Lobo allowed on campus; basketball future still in question

Fox-Young said that she sees no reason why Caldwell can't return to the team.

UNM basketball coach Paul Weir has not said whether Caldwell will play for the Lobos again.

According to police report, the Caldwell's ex-girlfriend claimed the basketball player "struck her in the face several times with an open hand."

The case was forwarded to the district attorney's office to determine if charges should be filed. As of Friday, no charges had been filed.