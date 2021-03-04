The Pit to host first Lobo game since Feb. 2020

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- For the first time since Feb. 2020, a game will be played inside The Pit.
"It's been a true testament to our student-athletes and our coaches for their patience and understanding, but we're excited, really appreciate of the governor, the governor's office and everybody that's been a part of this," said UNM Athletics Department Eddie Nunez.
The UNM women's will take on Colorado State in The Pit Wednesday night. However, fans will not be allowed inside.
Sports arenas cannot have fans unless a county is in the Green or Turquoise level of reopenings.
Despite the lack of fans, businesses believe the game will still attract customers.
"When game time happens people fly in all day. People from out of town. People watching their kids play. That was great to see this weekend at the baseball game. The more games that are open the better it is for us. That's for sure," said Jared Ostrom, manager of New Mexico Look, which sells UNM gear.
