Toulouse Oliver picks up endorsement in US Senate race | KOB 4
The Associated Press
August 13, 2019 12:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An advocacy group for progressive policies and candidates known as the Working Families Party is endorsing New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver in the Democratic primary race for an open U.S. Senate seat.

Working Families executive committee member Andrea Serrano said Monday the endorsement is based in part on Toulouse Oliver's aggressive stances in favor of impeachment proceedings against President Trump and dismantling Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Environmental and health care policy also weighed in the choice.

The group operates a political committee in New Mexico and acts as a political party in some other states.

U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján is vying against Toulouse Oliver for the Democratic nomination to replace Sen. Tom Udall as he retires next year.

Prominent backers of Luján's campaign include Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the gun safety organization led by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

Updated: August 13, 2019 12:34 PM
Created: August 13, 2019 12:09 PM

