Tour of the Gila canceled due to COVID-19

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: August 27, 2021 02:01 PM
SILVER CITY, N.M. – Tour of the Gila Race Director Jack Brennan announced Friday that the 2021 Tour of the Gila has been canceled.
The race, scheduled for Sept. 29-Oct. 3, is canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases. Grant County is ranked at the highest transmission status.
The Tour will be offering participants the choice of either getting a refund or having their registration moved to the new dates.
The 2022 Tour of the Gila is scheduled for April 27-May 1, 2022.
