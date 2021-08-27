Tour of the Gila canceled due to COVID-19 | KOB 4

Tour of the Gila canceled due to COVID-19

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: August 27, 2021 02:01 PM

SILVER CITY, N.M. – Tour of the Gila Race Director Jack Brennan announced Friday that the 2021 Tour of the Gila has been canceled.

The race, scheduled for Sept. 29-Oct. 3, is canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases. Grant County is ranked at the highest transmission status. 

The Tour will be offering participants the choice of either getting a refund or having their registration moved to the new dates. 

The 2022 Tour of the Gila is scheduled for April 27-May 1, 2022. 


