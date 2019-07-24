Tryouts begin for New Mexico's newest hockey team
Ryan Laughlin
July 24, 2019 06:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hockey has returned to Albuquerque.
Wednesday was the first day of the tryout camp for the Ice Wolves, New Mexico’s newest hockey team.
More than 100 hockey players from across the county are trying to make the team, which will play in the North American Hockey League, one of the best junior leagues that grooms players for college hockey.
Stan Hubbard, the owner of the team and KOB 4, said he plans to making the Ice Wolves a staple in Albuquerque for decades to come.
“There will players on this team this season who will be in the National Hockey League somewhere down the road,” Hubbard said.
To prepare for the season, Hubbard invested in the Outpost Ice Arena. There are new stands for fans and new ice for the players.
The arena also has a new sound system, pro shop and concession stand.
The tryouts, which run through Saturday, are free for people to watch.
Once the season starts, game tickets will cost between $10-$25.
