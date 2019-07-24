Tryouts begin for New Mexico's newest hockey team

Stan Hubbard, the owner of the team and KOB 4, said he plans to making the Ice Wolves a staple in Albuquerque for decades to come.

“There will players on this team this season who will be in the National Hockey League somewhere down the road,” Hubbard said.

To prepare for the season, Hubbard invested in the Outpost Ice Arena. There are new stands for fans and new ice for the players.

The arena also has a new sound system, pro shop and concession stand.

The tryouts, which run through Saturday, are free for people to watch.

Once the season starts, game tickets will cost between $10-$25.