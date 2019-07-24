Tryouts begin for New Mexico's newest hockey team | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Tryouts begin for New Mexico's newest hockey team

Ryan Laughlin
July 24, 2019 06:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hockey has returned to Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Wednesday was the first day of the tryout camp for the Ice Wolves, New Mexico’s newest hockey team.

More than 100 hockey players from across the county are trying to make the team, which will play in the North American Hockey League, one of the best junior leagues that grooms players for college hockey.

Stan Hubbard, the owner of the team and KOB 4, said he plans to making the Ice Wolves a staple in Albuquerque for decades to come.

“There will players on this team this season who will be in the National Hockey League somewhere down the road,” Hubbard said.

To prepare for the season, Hubbard invested in the Outpost Ice Arena. There are new stands for fans and new ice for the players.

The arena also has a new sound system, pro shop and concession stand.

The tryouts, which run through Saturday, are free for people to watch.

Once the season starts, game tickets will cost between $10-$25.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: July 24, 2019 06:30 PM
Created: July 24, 2019 04:58 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD releases surveillance video from homicide investigation
APD releases surveillance video from homicide investigation
Former state PED secretary still has confidence in department
Former state PED secretary still has confidence in department
APS has hundreds of positions open ahead of school year
APS has hundreds of positions open ahead of school year
Mystery solved: Woman collecting info was doing work for US Dept. of Transportation
Mystery solved: Woman collecting info was doing work for US Dept. of Transportation
State flags to be lowered in honor of firefighter who died
State flags to be lowered in honor of firefighter who died
Advertisement




ABQ street littered with porn, condoms reportedly served as 'rape site'
ABQ street littered with porn, condoms reportedly served as 'rape site'
Authorities make massive drug bust near Gallup
Authorities make massive drug bust near Gallup
Former state PED secretary still has confidence in department
Former state PED secretary still has confidence in department
APD releases surveillance video from homicide investigation
APD releases surveillance video from homicide investigation
APS has hundreds of positions open ahead of school year
APS has hundreds of positions open ahead of school year