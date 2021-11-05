NM United head coach Troy Lesesne will not return for fourth season

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 05, 2021 09:14 AM
Created: November 05, 2021 09:11 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United has announced Troy Lesesne will not return for the fourth season with the club.
Lesesne led United to back-to-back playoff appearances as the the team's first head coach. He also was the winner of the 2020 USL Coach of the Year Award.
Lesesne released the following statement:
"My three and a half years of building this club from the ground up have been the most fulfilling of my career and I'm proud of the work we've done both on and off the field. Pete and I discussed returning for a 4th season and while there's more I'd like to accomplish with the club, the time felt right for me personally and for the club to move in a different direction. I'm forever grateful to Pete and this community for entrusting me to lead this club and look forward to what the future holds for New Mexico United."
Thank you for everything Coach.— New Mexico United (@NewMexicoUTD) November 5, 2021
Now at the conclusion of his contract, Head Coach and Technical Director Troy Lesesne will be moving on, leaving the club with an incredible legacy of on and off the field success, and community impact. #SomosUnidos pic.twitter.com/gYmCbBXkpb
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company