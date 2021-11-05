NM United head coach Troy Lesesne will not return for fourth season | KOB 4

NM United head coach Troy Lesesne will not return for fourth season

NM United head coach Troy Lesesne will not return for fourth season

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 05, 2021 09:14 AM
Created: November 05, 2021 09:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United has announced Troy Lesesne will not return for the fourth season with the club.

Lesesne led United to back-to-back playoff appearances as the the team's first head coach. He also was the winner of the 2020 USL Coach of the Year Award.

Lesesne released the following statement:

"My three and a half years of building this club from the ground up have been the most fulfilling of my career and I'm proud of the work we've done both on and off the field. Pete and I discussed returning for a 4th season and while there's more I'd like to accomplish with the club, the time felt right for me personally and for the club to move in a different direction. I'm forever grateful to Pete and this community for entrusting me to lead this club and look forward to what the future holds for New Mexico United."


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Elected judge says pain medication led to odd behavior during online forum
Elected judge says pain medication led to odd behavior during online forum
AFR responds to fire at NE Albuquerque apartment complex
AFR responds to fire at NE Albuquerque apartment complex
A closer look at the camp housing thousands of Afghan refugees in New Mexico
A closer look at the camp housing thousands of Afghan refugees in New Mexico
New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 1,611 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 1,611 additional COVID-19 cases
Family files lawsuit after teacher's aide allegedly left bruises on boy with special needs
Family files lawsuit after teacher's aide allegedly left bruises on boy with special needs