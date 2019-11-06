UNM, Air Force football game rescheduled due to death of Lobo player | KOB 4
UNM, Air Force football game rescheduled due to death of Lobo player

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 06, 2019 03:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Mountain West Conference announced Wednesday that it would reschedule the football game between UNM and Air Force.

Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said the decision was made so family, friends and teammates can grieve the death of Nahje Flowers.

“In light of the circumstances and following a thorough review of all factors, which included multiple conversations with both institutions, the Conference office has determined this is the appropriate course of action,” Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said.

The game was scheduled to take place Saturday. It will now take place on Nov. 23 at noon.


