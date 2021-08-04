UNM alum Courtney Frerichs wins silver at Tokyo Olympic Games | KOB 4
UNM alum Courtney Frerichs wins silver at Tokyo Olympic Games

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 04, 2021 05:31 PM
Created: August 04, 2021 04:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A former Lobo is now an Olympic medalist.

Lobo alumni Courtney Frerichs competed in the women's 3000M steeplechase final in Tokyo. She won silver – her first Olympic medal.

Frerichs is the second American to medal in the steeplechase and the first to score a silver.

Frerichs said she was taught to believe in the process and the long game in her athletic career.

“I was really fortunate with coach Butler who's now an assistant at UNM that he really had me believing in long term growth and that immediate in freshman year. He had me setting goals far out.” she said. “ I wanted to be good yesterday like everyone wants that, but realistically the best way, especially in endurance running is to have a long successful career, is to build year after year after year after year.”

