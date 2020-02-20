UNM athletics director expresses support for basketball coach Paul Weir

Lee Faria
Updated: February 20, 2020 06:39 PM
Created: February 20, 2020 06:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nunez held a round table discussion with members of the media on Thursday.
He covered a variety of topics, including the Lobo basketball program.
This season, Carlton Bragg was kicked off the team following a DWI arrest and sexual misconduct allegation. J.J. Caldwell was suspended indefinitely following allegations that he hit a woman.
JaQuan Lyle was suspended for two games after he hosted a party while his team was in Nevada for a game.
The distractions have taken a toll on the Lobos. After starting season hot, the team has lost its last three games and accumulated a 17-11 record.
Despite the incidents off the court, Nunez said he still has confidence in coach Paul Weir.
“I support Paul Weir but I also understand that every coach, no matter who it is, he's always going to be held accountable,” Nunez said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company