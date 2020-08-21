UNM Athletics reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico Athletics Department is reporting five new COVID-19 cases. In a statement from Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez, he said all five individuals have been isolated and are doing well.

"The University of New Mexico Athletics Department had 335 COVID-19 tests since August 1," Nuñez said. "Of the 335 tests, 330 came back negative with five positive tests."