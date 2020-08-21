UNM Athletics reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico Athletics Department is reporting five new COVID-19 cases. In a statement from Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez, he said all five individuals have been isolated and are doing well.
"The University of New Mexico Athletics Department had 335 COVID-19 tests since August 1," Nuñez said. "Of the 335 tests, 330 came back negative with five positive tests."
Overall, UNM has now had 560 COVID-19 tests with 11 cases of COVID-19 among student-athletes, coaches and staff members.
"Our student-athletes, coaches and staff have continued to do a great job of practicing the state’s recommended guidelines, and that has contributed to our successful testing numbers," Nuñez said. "As we continue to follow our own department and University guidelines as well as all state and city directives, we want to remind everyone to stay vigilant. Wear a mask or face shield, practice social distancing so that we can continue to keep everyone in our state healthy.”
