UNM basketball hosts women's event at The Pit

Lee Faria
October 03, 2019 10:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The UNM men’s basketball team held its first Women’s Walk Through The Pit event.

More than 50 women got to see the ins and outs of the Lobos basketball program.

They were even shown the locker room, weight room, training room and the Lobos lounge...

“Obviously football has done something and that's where the idea generated,” said UNM men’s basketball coach Paul Weir. “We didn't want to do exactly what they did, so we did something a little bit different. So, we did a walk-through maybe similar to a recruiting trip where they could see the different parts of a program that ordinarily people don't get to see.”

Lee Faria


Updated: October 03, 2019 10:33 PM
Created: October 03, 2019 10:02 PM

