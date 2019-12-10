UNM, Davie agree to $825,000 buyout

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM and former UNM football coach Bob Davie have agreed to a $825,000 buy out deal, according to Director of Athletics Eddie Nunez.
The university and Davie agreed to part away after the end of the season.
The money will be paid out over a 30 month period.
Nunez said the money will come from future football game guarantees. For example, UNM earned $1.1 million for playing Notre Dame last season, a game the Lobos lost.
Davie went 35-63 as head coach of the Lobos, including a New Mexico Bowl victory.
